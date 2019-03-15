Shelton Library Lines: First Lego League at Plumb Saturday

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster St. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461 and follow the greeting message to direct you the department best suited to answer your question, or to register for programs. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St., and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is accepting book donations at this time. There is a separate cart available for donation drop offs located in the foyer. There are also tax receipts available at the Children’s Department desk. For any questions ask a staff member.

Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available until the end of the school year.

In the event of bad weather or school closings/delays due to the weather, any scheduled library program(s) will be cancelled that same day.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, March 19 and 26, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, March 19 and 26, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, March 20 and 27, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursday, March 21, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Life is Art — Thursday, March 21, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Friday, March 22, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to register. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Knit! — Tuesday, March 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners, join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of our Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Bookworms — Monday, March 18 and 25, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1 to 5 years old and their caregivers.

First Lego League — Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. Love to build with Legos? Interested in robotics? Join us for a presentation by Shelton’s First Lego League Team: Perry Hill Predators. These fifth and sixth grade students will be explain how Lego Robotics work, answer questions and share how interested kids could join a Lego League team in the future. Plus the library will provide Legos to build robots from (they will be displayed in Plumb’s Children’s Department for month of March). Lego books to check-out and every registered child will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a special Lego Robotic prize. Registration is required for both child and caregiver.

SCABGCA — Tuesday, March 19, 7 p.m. Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets, new members welcome.

Welcome Sensational Spring Story Time — Wednesday, March 19, 10:30 a.m. A special drop-in story time with Mrs. Fritsch for kids of all ages to celebrate the arrival of spring.

PEEPology — Wednesday, March 20, 6:30 p.m. Join Miss Maura as we celebrate the first day of spring using PEEPS. We will create a house, skateboard, a car crafted from our favorite Spring candy: PEEPS and other tasty treats, too. Registration required for kids 3 to 13 years old.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.