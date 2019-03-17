Florence Drive home ‘uninhabitable’ after fire

A fire at a Florence Drive residence Sunday afternoon left the home “uninhabitable,” and sent an occupant to the hospital, according to Assistant Fire Chief Nick Verdicchio.

Verdicchio said firefighters were called to the residence around 3:30 p.m. on report of a structure fire. The first units on scene reported heavy smoke coming from the windows, and neighbors claimed that there were two people inside.

Firefighters entered the home, which Verdicchio said had “hoarding conditions. It was not easy to move around because there was so much debris.”

One person was removed from the fire and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital. The fire was knocked down in 40 to 45 minutes. Verdicchio said one firefighter sprained an ankle at the scene and was treated for his injuries. A second occupant of the house was never found.

Around the time of the Florence Drive blaze, there was a brush fire on Queen Street, also in Shelton, but details weren’t immediately available early Sunday evening.