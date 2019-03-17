School redistricting meetings Tuesday

School redistricting will be the focus of two special meetings on Tuesday, March. 19.

The Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Shelton Intermediate School auditorium to discuss the redistricting plan overview. This meeting will include the presentation of a proposed redistricting plan for school principals and board members.

After that meeting, another meeting, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., will include a public comment session following the presentation of the redistricting plan.