Troopers: Driver drove 106 mph on Route 8, had drugs

A 21-year-old man is facing drug and motor vehicle charged after a State Police trooper clocked him driving at 106 miles per hour on Route 8 in Shelton Wednesday, March 13, police said.

Matthew Santiago was driving without a license and had more than three ounces of marijuana in the car, state police said.

Trooper Ryan Burke and his K-9 partner Cezar were looking for speeders on Route 8 late Wednesday night when Santiago went roaring by, state police said.

The trooper clocked Santiago at 106 miles per hour, state police said.

When Burke pulled Santiago over, he could smell marijuana in the vehicle, but couldn’t see anything in plain sight, state police said. Cezar, however, was able to sniff out where Santiago had 3.84 ounces of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.

Santiago was charged with reckless driving over 85 miles per hour, operating without a license, possession of more than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court March 25.