Shelton Intermediate School: Students play in regional music fest

Four Shelton Intermediate School students were selected from some 250 students from 25 area middle schools performing in concert band, chorus and jazz ensemble to participate in the Western Region Middle School Music Festival held on March 15 to 16 at Wilton High School.

Emily Cordere, an eighth grade clarinet player, Benjamin Robinson, an eighth grade percussion player and Isabelle Acervida, a seventh grade clarinet player were selected to be in the concert band. Jack Goode, an eighth grade guitar player was selected to be in the jazz ensemble. The four students found out they were selected shortly after band class on Dec. 5.

For the audition, which was held Dec. 1, the students had to learn and perform a solo piece for their instrument and do several memorized scales and sight-reading exercises.

According to Shelton Intermediate School’s band director, Mike Sudak, this was one of the largest auditioning turnouts in years, and the auditions were highly competitive.

Now that the ensembles have been chosen, the students went to Wilton High School on March 15 to 16 for two days of intensive rehearsals with prominent guest conductors and clinicians, culminating in a concert on the second day at the high school.