SIS Viking Band performs at MAC

The Shelton Intermediate School Viking Band performed the National Anthem at the 2019 Musical Arts Conference at Shelton High School on March 9.

The Shelton High School Marching Gaels hosted its annual “Sights and Sounds of Shelton” Indoor Percussion and Winter Guard Competition on Saturday, March 9.

There were 17 indoor percussion and 24 winter guard units from the surrounding area including Cheshire, Milford, Naugatuck, Norwalk, Stratford and Trumbull that competed. Shelton High School presented “Bent” for indoor percussion and “The Story of My Life … No Limitations!” for winter guard. Also in competition were UConn, Sacred Heart University and University of New Haven.