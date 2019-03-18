Florence Drive: Woman pulled from home dies

A woman who was found in the bathroom by firefighters on the scene of a fire in her Florence Drive home on Sunday has died.

Police said Barbara Curley, 67, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital after she was taken from the house and died from her injuries on Monday. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters and police responded to a structure fire on Florence Drive. Information was received that there was a single occupant inside the residence, police said, and they searched the house for Curley.

The fire department, police department, Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the State Police Fire and Explosion investigation unit are investigating. Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but no criminal action is suspected.

Assistant Fire Chief Nick Verdicchio said firefighters from Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the residence around 3:30 p.m. on the report of a structure fire. The first units on scene reported heavy smoke coming from the windows, and neighbors claimed that there were two people inside.

Firefighters entered the home, which Verdicchio said had “hoarding conditions. It was not easy to move around because there was so much debris.”

“Shelton firefighters did a tremendous job, under adverse circumstances, gaining entry into the residence and extracting the occupant,” said Fire Chief Francis T. Jones III.

Jones said Curley was found inside the home unconscious, removed from the fire and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where she was in critical condition. The fire was knocked down in 40 to 45 minutes. Jones said three firefighters received minor injuries, with two — one with a sprained ankle, another with burn injuries — taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where they were treated and released. The third was treated for burn injuries at the scene, said Jones.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Shelton police, but no criminal action is suspected. The Monroe Fire Department responded with a tanker and the Nichols Fire Department covered Shelton during the incident. Three engine, two rescue trucks and a ladder truck responded.

“This was a tremendous job by the Shelton Fire Department and all of our mutual aid partners,” said Jones, crediting Echo Hose Ambulance Corps and the Shelton emergency dispatchers, who he said did an “incredible job constantly updating fire personnel while they were en route to the scene.”

It was a busy Sunday for local firefighters, as White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 and two brush trucks responded to a brush fire at 7 Queen Street around the same time as the Florence Drive blaze. Jones said the brush fire was contained to the woodlands and doused in about 25 minutes.

Brian Gioiele contributed to this article.