Aldermen: Funds OK’d for SHS tennis courts, parking lot work

Three city projects have received a financial boost thanks to funds received through the state’s Local Capital Improvement Program (LoCIP).

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, March 14, approved $350,000 for three projects — $150,000 for work on the Shelton High School tennis courts; $100,000 for work on the high school parking lot; and $100,000 for refurbishment of city roads.

Another $4,400, also covered through LoCIP, was approved to help cover costs associated with work at the Pine Rock Park Firehouse. The department performed work to winterize the building, said board President John Anglace.

He said that the city had recently received $313,935 in LoCIP funds, and that was added to the $248,342 the city already had received but not yet used on municipal projects.

The state’s Local Capital Improvement Program distributes formula-based entitlement funds to municipalities to reimburse the cost of eligible local capital improvement projects, such as road, bridge or public building construction work.

A municipality must request and be granted project authorization by the state’s Office of Police and Management (OPM) in order to be eligible for reimbursement for allowable project costs.

In other business, the aldermen also approved:

• Agreements between the city and Cardinal Engineering Associates, Inc., for engineering documents, and Nagy Bros. Construction, LLC, for construction services, all related to replacement of the Wavery Road bridge over the Farmill River. Funding for the project has already been received from the state.

• An agreement between the city and United Illuminating, in which the city will install two splice chambers with frames and covers, Vista switch vault with doors associated conduits, provided by UI, in the right-of-way at 6 Bridge Street and 131 Canal Street. This agreement is in connection with a request to relocate UI’s overhead power lines underground on a portion of Canal.

• A $5,000 expenditure to help cover travel expenses for the First Lego League team, which will be competing in the FLL World Championship Festival in Detroit, Mich., in April.

• Payments of $4,618.45, to corporation counsel Teodosio Stanek, and $2,778, to assistant corporation counsel Thomas Galvin Cotter, to cover legal fees.

• Appointment of Joseph Welsh to the Anti-Litter Committee.

The aldermen also voted to approve an expected over-expenditure in the Planning & Zoning Commission budget. The overage is expected in the account covering the costs of zoning consultant Tony Panico. The account presently has a balance of $1,730, but Anglace, noting that “Planning & Zoning activity is through the roof,” said that all signs point to costs in consulting continuing to rise.

