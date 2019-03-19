Olde Ripton Garden Club: Martha Stewart film focuses on spring gardening

The Olde Ripton Garden Club welcomes spring with a film from Martha Stewart at its next meeting on April 1. The film will focus on such topics as early spring fertilizer, dividing hellebores, new herb gardens, planting primroses, and arranging seasonal alliums and tulips.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club will show “Martha’s Spring Gardening” on Monday, April 1, at 10 a.m. at Plumb Memorial Library in the Community Room (downstairs). The event is free for members, the visitor fee is $5, and refreshments will be served.

The club will also host a talk by horticulture chair Joyce Fedorko on projects for April in the Garden. Members will display flowers and arrangements from their homes and gardens of the season.

The club is presently holding its member drive, and new members are encouraged to join at any level of gardening — from beginner to master gardener. Projects include working on community gardens around town, holiday decorating at public buildings in Shelton, a garden therapy program with seniors, and youth gardening in Shelton schools.

Annual dues for membership are $35 for monthly meetings (except January and February). Meetings include speakers, a light lunch, and activities. Interested parties are invited to attend this meeting to see if they want to join. For more information, visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/SheltonORGC.