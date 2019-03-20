Shelton city meetings: March 21-28

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, March 21

Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104

Valley Emergency Medical Services, 7 p.m., Valley Emergency Medical Services, 764 Derby Ave., Seymour.

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church St.

Tuesday, March 26

Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Board of Aldermen Public Hearing on Ordinances, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Wednesday, March 27

Board of Education Public Relations & Outreach Committee, 6 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Anti-Litter Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Thursday, March 28

Special Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104

Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.