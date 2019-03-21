Shelton weekly religious listings

Any churches who wish to have its listing appear in this weekly column, send information to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com.

Methodist

First United Methodist Church of Shelton, 188 Rocky Rest Road, Shelton. Sunday Worship with Holy Communion at 10 a.m., followed by fellowship; Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Child care is also available. Adult education, 11:30 am

• Regenerate: A Christian Conversation — Informal service of worship, prayer, conversation and meditationThursdays at 7 p.m. Call the church office to confirm that Regenerate will be taking place on that evening.

• Upper Room — Small group Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m.

• First United Methodist Church of Shelton is holding its 17th annual Lenten fish fry dinners. Each Friday in Lent, through April 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the church will offer some home cooking, including baked or fried fish, choice of potato, pasta, homemade coleslaw, dessert, and beverages. Prices are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (60 and older) and $6 for children 12 and younger. No reservations needed. Dine in or take out. The hall is handicapped accessible, including the new handicapped bathroom. For more information, call 203-929-3537 or visit www.umcshelton.org. Proceeds will support the church’s ministries and missions.

Weather cancellations posted on WTNH and WFSB, our Facebook page and the answering machine. For more information, call (203) 929-3537 or email office@umcshelton.org.

Huntington United Methodist Church, 338 Walnut Tree Hill Road, Shelton.

Sunday worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday School meets during the 10 a.m. service.

For more information, call 203-929-5545 or visit huntingtonumc.org or the church’s Facebook page.

Jewish

Chabad of Shelton-Monroe, the first and only Jewish center in town. Women’s circle events — Monthly; Weekly Torah class on Saturday morning at our home with refreshments 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. No RSVP required. For more information, visit us at www.JewishShelton.com

Come join a communal Purim celebration at the Shelton Community Center on March 21 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature live entertainment, face painting, hamentashen bar, animated Megillah reading, and hot buffet. RSVP at www.JewishShelton.com/purim

For more information on holiday programs and other events, call 203-364-4149 or email Rabbi@jewishshelton.com

Lutheran

Trinity Lutheran Church, 183 Howe Ave. Shelton. Regular Sunday worship, 10 a.m., with Sunday school during the sermon.

For more information, call 203-924-4128 or email trinityshelton@live.com. Visit TLCShelton.org or the Facebook page — Trinity Lutheran Church, Shelton, CT.

Congregational

Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St. (facing the Huntington Green), Shelton. Regular worship service Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, call (203) 929-1223 or visit huntingtonucc.org

Episcopal

Church of the Good Shepherd, 182 Coram Ave, Shelton. Sunday service is at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 203-924-8050 or visit goodshepherdct.wixsite.com/church

Baptist

First Baptist Church of Shelton, 178 Leavenworth Road, Shelton. Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m., followed by refreshments; Adult Bible Discovery at 9:15 a.m.

Women’s Bible Discovery — Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Senior Luncheon — Third Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.

Weather cancellations are posted on WFSB Channel 3, also online at wfsb.com/weather/closings/. For more information, call 203 929-7704; email office@fbcshelton.com; or see fbcshelton.org.