Vietnam author at Trumbull Library March 25

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host local author Charles McNair, M.D., to discuss his book Soldiers of a Foreign War: A Novel of Vietnam, on Monday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m.

As a tribute to National Vietnam War Veterans Day (March 29), the Trumbull Library is highlighting a nonfiction book written by a local author and Vietnam Veteran, Charles McNair. As part of a surgical unit, McNair was tasked with receiving wounded directly from the battlefield, while being targeted by enemy gunners. The men and women of the 83rd Surg worked to preserve the lives of the American teenagers sent to fight in what was by than an inconvenient war. The novel describes the daily struggles of two American infantry platoons, a three-man North Vietnamese combat cell, and Vietnamese civilians as they tread a narrow path through the lethality that threatened to engulf them.

Hear the stories of the people – soldiers and civilians, American and Vietnamese, whose lives were forever changed by the war.

McNair enlisted after one year of college in September, 1968. After discharge in 1971, he returned to college, then medical school. He was a practicing internist for more than 35 years while helping to raise his three children with his wife of over 44 years. Soldiers of a Foreign War was released in 2018.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.