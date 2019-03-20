Dance: Performance and participatory

Dancing with the Stars, March 23, 6-11 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. The fundraising gala will benefit ElderHouse Adult Day Center. Professional dancers from Fred Astaire will perform. Tickets $200. Info: elderhouse.org.

Premiere Ballroom, March 30, 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center ballroom, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Ivan Kudashev and Ksusha Sokolova. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. with general dancing from 7-11:30 p.m. Cost: $20. Reservations: 203-374-7308, rlbb@optonline.net.

Dancing with the Stars of Connecticut, March 30, 8 p.m., The Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Red Carpet reception, 6-7:30 p.m. Benefit for The Wall Street Theater. Tickets: $35-$150. Info: wallstreettheater.com.