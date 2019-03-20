Films: screenings and documentaries

Green Book screening, March 24, 1-3 p.m., Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, 733 Monroe Tpke., Monroe. No registration required. Info: ewml.org.

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, March 24, 3-5 p.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., Redding. Screening and Q&A with the Sung Family. Register online. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

To Kill a Mockingbird screening, March 27, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Israeli Film Series: The Settlers, March 28, 7 p.m., Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Die Walküre screening, March 30, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Crazy Rich Asians, April 8, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated PG-13. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s production of The Golden Age, April 14, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Julie, April 18, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Art Is…The Permanent Revolution screening, April 24, 5 p.m., DiMenna-Nyselius Library, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.

First Man, May 13, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated PG-13. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Dialogues des Carmélites, May 18, noon, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Steel Magnolias, May 22, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet’s productions of Carmen Suite and Petrushka, May 25, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Star Is Born, June 10, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Rated R. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Tickets part of aquarium admission. International Ocean Film Tour, April 4, 7 p.m. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.