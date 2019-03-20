Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

Connecticut’s Got Talent audition shows, March 22, 29 and April 5, 7:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $20. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Eastbound Theatre Auditions: Wait Until Dark, March 24, 3-6 p.m.; March 26, 7-9:30 p.m.; callbacks (if necessary), March 27, 7-9:30 p.m., The Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Performances: June 7-23. Info: 203-878-6647, kpelkey@diligent.com.

Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike auditions, March 30-31, New Milford TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Rehearsals begin in April, show runs July 12 through Aug. 3. Info: theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

Calling all photographers: Milford Photo Expo, April 11-May 30, Milford Arts Council (the MAC), 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Art may be submitted April 5, 4-6 p.m. and April 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Submission fee: $10/photo. All skill levels welcome. Reception: April 11, 5:30-7 p.m. Info: milfordarts.org/milford-photo-expo-lp, 203-878-6647.

The Call for Makers, the Maker Faire Westport is accepting makers for their 2019 fair, set to run April 27. Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, Maker Faire Westport is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. Info: westport.makerfaire.com/callfor-makers/.

LMMM 2019 Young Writers’ Competition, accepting entries through June 7. Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is launching its sixth annual writing competition entitled, A Victorian Era Mystery: “Whodunit” at the Mansion. Info: email education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Submissions sought for Housatonic Book Awards, application deadline, June 14. Contest seeks authors and poets to submit work published in 2018. Submission fee: $25. Submission guidelines: housatonicbookawards.wordpress.com/guidelines/. Submissions: alumni.wcsu.edu/housatonic-book-awards.