Shelton Community Briefs

‘This Old Hat’ to honor women’s history

To honor Women’s History Month in March, the Shelton Historical Society will present “This Old Hat, Patriots of Liberty,” on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m.

Patty Carver, a singer, actress, and writer with international credits, will perform an original musical presentation bringing four noted American women to life. The program will be held at the Echo Hose Educational Center, 430 Coram Avenue, in the former St. Joseph’s School.

Both sweet and savory light refreshments will be included in the admission price of $20/non-members, $15 for members of Shelton Historical Society, to benefit all educational programs of the organization. Doors will open at 12:30.

The presentation will include the historically correct and entertaining stories of the lives of Betsy Ross, Deborah Sampson, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Amelia Earhart and will “delight, inform and inspire the audience,” a press release said.

This program is one of a series of special presentations that will be offered this year by the Shelton Historical Society to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the organization’s founding in 1969. The organization operates the Shelton History Center, a museum complex of six historic buildings located just north of the Huntington Green at 70 Ripton Road.

The center houses collections of manuscript materials, rare books, letters, diaries and documents as well as material culture artifacts that represent Shelton’s history. Special events, monthly book discussions, and a biweekly program for teens are held. Curriculum-based enrichment programs for school groups and a summer program for children are offered.

More information and announcements about future programs are available by calling 203-925-1803, visiting the sheltonhistoricalsociety.org, or facebook.com/SheltonHistoricalSociety.

How to create pysanky eggs

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a craft program teaching participants how to create pysanky eggs.

The program will be held March 30 at 9 a.m. in the Main Meeting Room on the upper floor of the library.

Debora Semonich will teach the ancient Eastern European art of decorating Easter eggs. Participants at this hands-on beginners’ workshop will create their own pysanka to take home with them. Demonstrated will be how to write your design on the egg with wax, dye it, and remove the wax to reveal the colorful finished egg.

Registration is required. To register, contact the Plumb Memorial Library at 203-925-2580 or visit sheltonlibrary.org. The library is located at 65 Wooster Street.