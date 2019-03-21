SHS student pursues professional soccer goal

Shelton High senior Colman Kim plans to pursue professional soccer after graduation.

Kim currently plays center midfielder for the New York Football Club developmental academy; NYCFC is a professional soccer club based in New York City that competes in Major League Soccer, the highest level of American soccer, as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference, according to its website.

Kim has been playing under NYCFC auspices for four years. Throughout his high school career, he stayed with the NYCFC “rather than joining Shelton High’s soccer team. Colman said NYCFC has benefited him in many ways, including offering him the opportunity to travel with his teammates around the United States and different countries, including San Jose, Bolivia, Spain and Canada.

“I have improved throughout the years,” said Kim. “I have built lifelong relationships with coaches and teammates. Soccer has become a part of me. I play and practice every day, I feel incomplete a day without it.”

Kim has already received offers from several colleges, including Yale, Dartmouth and Duke. He plans to seek professional soccer after he graduates Shelton High in June. His agenda after graduation is to travel and go for opportunities to help him achieve his goal. Kim plans to further his education.

“(Soccer) was meant for me,” said Colman. “There is no career I can imagine doing.”