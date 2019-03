Parishioners young and old served and feasted upon the Lenten dinner hosted by the First United Methodist Church of Shelton on Friday, March 15.

Fish, two styles of potatoes, ziti, and sides plus a variety of sweets were on the menu. Community members are welcome to join the regular Friday dinner which will be served until April 12.

More information available here: https://www.sheltonherald.com/136595/church-hosting-lenten-fish-fry-dinners/