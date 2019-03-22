Shelton Fire Log: Feb. 25-March 17

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Feb. 25 and March 10, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, Feb. 25

At 9:58 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 40 Oliver Terrace for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 10:28 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded Howe Avenue and New Street for a tree on wires. An engine and a utility truck responded.

At 2:50 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 7 Quaker Ridge Road for a tree on wires. An engine responded.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

On 02/26/19 at 10:15 am the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 175 Myrtle Street to assist EMS with a patient. A rescue truck responded.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

At 8 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 103 Poplar Drive to assist police with a lock-out. A rescue truck responded.

At 8:20 a.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Monroe FD Station #1, 18 Shelton Road, to standby while Monroe firefighters fought a house fire. A ladder truck responded.

At 12:42 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 47 Catherine Court for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. A rescue truck responded.

At 8:10 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 12 for a motor vehicle accident. Two engines responded.

Thursday, Feb. 28

At 4:02 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Buddington Road at Mill Street for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 9:20 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 159 Center St. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

At 12:30 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 7 School St. for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 1:59 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 140 Heather Ridge Condo’s to assist EMS. A rescue truck responded.

At 4:33 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hyatt House Hotel, 830 Bridgeport Ave., for an odor in the building. Firefighters found the odor was from a malfunction in an air handling unit. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 5:24 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Commerce Drive for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

At 7:21 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 149 Hillside Ave. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. a rescue truck responded.

Friday, March 1

At 12:35 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 49 Country Place for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 2:09 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 2:09 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 31 Sunrise Circle for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Saturday, March 2

At 1:54 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 3 Centerview Drive for a public service call. An engine responded.

At 6:13 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 707 Bridgeport Ave. for a motor vehicle accident. An engine responded.

At 6:33 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 35 Sconset Circle for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. a rescue truck responded.

At 6:47 p.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 responded to Soundview Avenue at Park Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Sunday, March 3

At 4:11 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 15 Treeland Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 5:26 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 25 Treeland Road to assist EMS. An engine responded.

Monday, March 4

At 12:42 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 47 Cold Spring Circle for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 1:05 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 172 Toas St. for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 1:10 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Howe Avenue at Grove Street for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 1:43 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 3 Spoke Drive for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 2:07 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Geissler Drive at Fort Hill Avenue for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 2:04 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Toas St. for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 5:05 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 11 Toas St. for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 7:24 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Prospect Street at High Street for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 7:45 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1 Greenwich Place for a fire alarm activation. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:56 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to Huntington Street near Isinglass Road for wires down. An engine responded.

At 9:05 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Sixth Avenue at Main Street for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 9:15 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 20 Valley Road for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 1:46 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Toas Street at Angell Avenue for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

Tuesday, March 5

At 9:36 a.m., the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to 5 Church St. for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

At 11:04 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Saint Joseph’s Church, 430 Coram Ave., for a person stuck in an elevator. The person was out of the elevator before fire units arrived. A rescue truck responded.

At 12:54 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 451 Asbury Ridge Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 4:20 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 250 River Road for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires. An engine responded.

Wednesday, March 6

At 9:25 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 7 Ridge Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

Thursday, March 7

At 10:18 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 250 River Road for an electrical hazard: low hanging wires.

At 6:28 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Fire Co. #3 responded to route 8 southbound near exit 14 for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Friday, March 8

At 4:01 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 470 Howe Ave. for a fire alarm activation. An engine responded.

At 9:12 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 26 Belmont Ave. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 2:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 14 Connecticut Ave. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 5:19 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 535 Long Hill Ave. for a public assist; lock-out. An engine responded.

Saturday, March 9

At 8:51 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 27 Royal Court for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a public service call. An engine responded.

At 7:22 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 500 Asbury Ridge Road for a fire outside. A small campfire in the area caused the call. An engine responded.

Sunday, March 10

At 3:40 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex, 91 Howe Ave., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of Hillside Avenue for an odor in the area. A parked truck that had leaked a small amount of fuel caused the odor. An engine responded.

At 11:16 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 179 Meadow St. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Monday, March 11

At 11:14 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 389 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 11:19 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Apple Tree Day Care, 217 Long Hill Cross Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 12:36 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Apple Tree Day Care, 217 Long Hill Cross Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 5:45 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hewitt Memorial Hospital, 45 Maltby St., for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

At 6:28 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Shelton Lakes Health Care Center, 5 Lake Road, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 9:24 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Conti Realty Building, 415 Howe Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Tuesday, March 12

At 12:13 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Avalon Shelton II, 185 Canal St., for a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival and search of the building firefighters found a small fire in an electrical panel in a utility room. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 8:40 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Taos Street at Woonsocket Avenue for a low hanging wire across the roadway. A unit responded.

At 12:15 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 130 Oak Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The tower truck responded.

Wednesday, March 13

At 4:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the area of 56 Bridgeport Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

At 6:35 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 6 Wigwam Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, March 14

At 9:07 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon II, 185 Canal St., for an odor of natural gas in the building. No leaks or odors were found by firefighters. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

At 11:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon II, 185 Canal St., for an odor of natural gas in the building. No leaks or odors were found by firefighters. A tower truck responded.

Friday, March 15

At 8:24 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of 140 Center St. for a small gasoline spill. An engine responded.

Saturday, March 16

At 2:51 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Shelton Avenue at Meadow Street for a motor vehicle accident. A rescue truck responded.

Sunday, March 17

At 3:30 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #22 Florence Drive for a structure fire. Upon arrival firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a single-family wood framed home. Firefighters were made aware of an occupant still in the home. The occupant was found shortly thereafter and removed from the house and transported to the hospital by Shelton EMS. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes. Three firefighters sustained minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Shelton Fire Marshal’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Shelton police. The Monroe Fire Department responded with a tanker and the Nichols Fire Department covered Shelton during the incident. Three engine, two rescue trucks and a ladder truck responded.

At 3:53 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 7 Queen St. for a brush fire. An engine responded.

At 4:56 p.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 was put on standby during the fire incident on Florence Drive.

At 6:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 26 Ridgefield Drive for a brush fire. An engine responded.

At 8:18 p.m., the White Hills Co. #5, Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 224 Beardsley Road for a fire in the rear yard. An engine responded.