Shelton Volunteer Spotlight: Tavanie Brown

The following is be a monthly article spotlighting the volunteers who aid in the city of Shelton serving its residents.

Name: Tavanie Brown

Where do you live? I live in Shelton.

Where do you volunteer? I volunteer in Shelton. Echo Hose Hook and Laddering Co.1

Why have you chosen to volunteer, and why did you choose this organization to volunteer your time? I choose to volunteer because I wanted to make a difference in my community and also to gain experience because I would like to become a career firefighter in the future.

Occupation? Cashier

Who is the greatest influence in your life? My greatest influence are all the other firefighters that put their lives on the line to save others.

What is your proudest accomplishment? My proudest accomplishment is receiving probationary firefighter of the year.

What can you not live without? I cannot live without giving back to my community, and I also cannot live without setting goals.