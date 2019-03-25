Valley Shakespeare Festival holds auditions for King Henry VIII

Valley Shakespeare Festival will conduct Connecticut auditions for its July 2019 free outdoor summer production of King Henry VIII on Saturday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in Craft Room #3 of the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street, Shelton.

The Festival seeks 11 cast members. Travel and housing are included for out-of-state contracts. First rehearsals will be held Monday, June 24 through Saturday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tech is Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10. Opening is July 11; and closing is July 14.

Those auditioning are asked to prepare two extremely contrasting 1-minute classical monologues (from Henry VIII is acceptable). Be prepared to read from the script if time allows.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 203-513-9446 Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or email vsfcasting@gmail.com with the subject AEA — April 6 appointment.

