Winter Percussion show and Winter Guard championships March 30

On Saturday, March 30, Trumbull High School will host a Musical Arts Conference (MAC) competition for Winter Percussion and the 2019 MAC Winter Guard Championships.

The Winter Percussion event begins at 1:15 p.m., when 14 ensembles from five competitive classes perform.

Awards will be presented at 4 p.m.

Admission to the Winter Percussion competition is $15 for adults and $8 for children under 10.

The Winter Guard championship event begins at 4:45 p.m. Approximately 30 ensembles comprised of performers ranging from elementary school age to college students perform.

Awards will be presented at 10 p.m.

Admission to the Winter Guard championship event is $17 for adults and $10 for children under 10.

Four food trucks, Cados, DrewbaQ, This and That, and Firehouse Grill will be located in front of Trumbull High School with food and drinks for sale.

Snacks, drinks, air grams, and candy grams will be available for sale at both events.

Note that each event has a separate admission fee.

For a list of participating schools and performance times, visit: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vRc97iK2QT1bggzmSCZGoWPUKtECpWcxTJLKwMrztyz6d4oaMCGk9dvdFgk3ei6fj574g4DIxS_6HzD/pubhtml?gid=1350567990&single=true