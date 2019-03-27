On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Austen’s Pride, March 28-April 14, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $51-$72. Info: actofct.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Shen Yun 2019, March 29, 7:30 p.m.; March 30, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; March 31, 1 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Classical Chinese dance. Tickets $64-$165. Info: palacestamford.org.

Comedian Lynne Koplitz, March 30, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $22.50-$29.50. Info: treehousecomedy.com.

Liege Lord, March 30, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$25. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

An Evening of One Acts, through March 30, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Eight original, unpublished short plays will be performed. Tickets $28-$35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Sister Act, through April 7, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

ADVANCE

Comic magician Justin Willman, April 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $39.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Judy Gold, April 5, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29-$39. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Jungle Book musical, April 6, 1 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ruddigore, April 6 and 13, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Troupers Light Opera Company performs. Tickets $15-$30. Info: trouperslightopera.org.

“The Reverend” Bob Levy, April 6, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $20-$29.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

The Music of Jesus Christ Superstar, April 6, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk; April 12, 8 p.m., Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main St., Newtown. Benefit performances by Paul Green Rock Academy. Tickets $20. Info: PaulGreenRock.com.

A Flight of Angels staged reading, April 6, 8 p.m., Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Free; donations accepted. Info: badthespian@gmail.com.

Ed Asner: God Help Us, April 7, 3 p.m., The Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets: $50. Info: thepalacedanbury.com, 203-794-9944.

Angelina Ballerina the Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Comedian Jay Mohr, April 7, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Play With Your Food, April 9, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The The Shakespearean Baseball Game: A Comedy of Errors, Hits and Runs and The Eleven O’Clock will be performed. Tickets: $49. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Play With Your Food: Neil Simon Tribute, April 10 and 11, noon, Greenwich Arts Council, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Three scenes will be performed from Neil Simon’s Biloxi Blues, Broadway Bound and The Sunshine Boys. Tickets: $49, JIBProductions.org.

David Sedaris, April 11, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $47-$57. Info: palacestamford.org.

Deeper Than The Skin: A Musical Presentation on Race in America, April 13, 8 p.m., Voices Café at The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: voicescafe.org.

Snow White, April 13-May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

Pete Dominick, April 13, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $20-$29.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Illusionist Rick Thomas, April 20, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $24.75-$47.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Garcia Project, April 20, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$25. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

The Secrets of a Mockingbird, April 24, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Prudence Wright Holmes portrays Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird in a one-woman show. Register: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Quartet, Fridays and Saturdays, April 26-May 18, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Full Monty, April 26 through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

Stuart Little musical, April 27, 1 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy, April 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring Ophira Eisenberg and Andy Hendrickson. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Treehouse Comedy Showcase, April 27, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Featuring Kevin Dombrowski. Tickets: $20. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Thunder from Down Under, April 27, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Australian male revue. Ages 18 and up. Tickets $25-$60. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

PJ MASKS LIVE!, April 30, 3 and 6 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets: $35-$110. Info: palacestamford.org.

Jay Leno, May 2, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $54-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

Kevin James, May 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $46-$96. Info: palacestamford.org.

Wayne Brady, May 4, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $125. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Nancy and Beth, May 10, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Starring Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt. Tickets: $37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Magic of Adam Trent, May 17, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $69.50. For kids. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.