Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

for KING & COUNTRY, March 28, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-$100. Info: palacestamford.org.

Richard Shindell, March 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Choral concert, March 30, 5 p.m., Christ & Holy Trinity Church, Myrtle Avenue and Church Lane, Westport. The Choir of New College, Oxford. Tickets: $10-$80. Info: chtwestport.org/tickets.

Charles Ives Concert Series: Music by Jewish Composers, March 31, 4 p.m., Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield. Violinist Avi Nagin, cellist Julian Schwarz, and pianist Marika Bournaki. Free, but donations accepted. Info: danburymusiccentre.org.

Choir of New College, March 30, 5-7 p.m., Christ & Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Ln., Westport. Tickets: $10-$80. Info:chtwestport.org/tickets.

Eggy, March 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Piano Sonatas in the Age of Beethoven and Mozart, March 31, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: fplct.librarymarket.com.

Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras: Carmina Burana, March 31, 3 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20. Info: theklein.org.

Music by Jewish Composers, March 31, 4 p.m., Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield. Free, but donations accepted. Info: danburymusiccentre.org/charles-ives-concert-series/.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Music of Bobby Darin. Tickets $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Soja with Iya Terra, Coolie Ranx & the Pilfers, March 31, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jon Anderson of Yes, April 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. 1000 Hands — Past, Present, Future Tour. Tickets $212-$87. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Celtic rock band: Enter the Haggis, April 4, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tanya Tucker, April 4, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening with Marc Cohn with special guest Darlene Love, April 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $35-$500. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Cris Jacobs With Tracy Jo Acoustic, April 5, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Americana, soul, rock music. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Soundwaves Concert with the Lions Gate Trio, April 6, 2 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: fplct.librarymarket.com.

The Lion’s Gate Trio, April 6, 2 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Library’s chamber music trio-in-residence performs. Registration required: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Masters of the Telecaster, April 6, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring Jim Weider, G.E. Smith & Larry Campbell. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Piano Bar Night with Michael McAssey, April 6, 8 p.m., The Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: milfordarts.org/music/night-spot-nights/.

The Sonicals piano duo, April 7, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. George Lopez and Joel A. Martin perform. Tickets: $15-$40. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Jonathan Edwards, April 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

One Night of Queen, April 8, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $27-$54. Info: palacestamford.org.

One Night of Queen, performed by Gary Mullen & the Works, April 9, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, April 10, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $40.50-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Kitchen Dwellers, April 11, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Adrian Belew with Saul Zonana, April 11, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $25-$40. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, April 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock, jam, funk, blues music. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Redhot & Blue, April 13, 4:30 p.m., Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield. Redhot & Blue, Yale University’s oldest all-gender a cappella group and premier vocal jazz ensemble. Tickets $12. Info: redhot-ridgebury.eventbrite.com/.

Scary Pockets with Rozzi, April 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17-$67. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Somo: The Phases Tour With Michael Constantino, April 13, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22-$299. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Greater Bridgeport Symphony: Across the Universe, April 13, 8 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$59. Info: theklein.org.

New England Guitar Society: Cinzia Milani, Italian guitarist, April 13, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Tickets: $15-$50. Milani master class April 14, 1 p.m. Info: milfordarts.org.

Piano concert, April 13, 8 p.m. and April 14, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Federico Colli performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto. Free Interactive MusiKids program April 14, 2 p.m. Tickets: $25-$76. Info:, stamfordsymphony.org.

Tommy James & The Shondells, April 13, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Madera Winds: I Got Rhythm, April 14, 4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. The Madera Wind Quintet performs. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Choir! Choir! Choir!, April 14, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

REO Speedwagon, April 15, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $135-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Walter Trout, April 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Blues, rock music. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

London Philharmonic Orchestra, April 16, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $32-$95. Info: palacestamford.org.

Big Sam’s Funky Nation, April 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Michael Feinstein Trio, April 17, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ghost of Paul Revere, April 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Americana, folk music. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Too Many Zooz & Moon Hooch, April 19, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Mix of jazz, EDM, rock music. Tickets: $22-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Robbie Gil Band, April 19, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: milfordarts.org.

Eagles by Desert Highway, April 20, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.

John Craigie With Brad Parsons Solo, April 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Folk, Americana music. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ryan Montbleau Band, April 20, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Part of the Road Less Traveled Music Series. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Squirrel Nut Zippers, April 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

50 years of Jethro Tull with guitarist Martin Barre, April 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Bromberg Quintet, April 25, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Englishtown Project, April 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Smooth Jazz For Scholars Benefit Concert, April 26-27, 8 p.m., Parsons Complex Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W River St., Milford. Benefits the Milford Public Schools Music Department. Tickets: $45-$75. Info: eventbrite.com.

The Weight Band, April 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring members of The Band and The Levon Helm Band with Kerri Powers. Tickets: $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Music of Abba: ARRIVAL, April 27, 8:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

In The Mood, a 1940s musical revue, April 28, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Free Italian wine tasting at 3:15. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Chris Botti, May 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Winery Dogs, May 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, May 8, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fairfield County Children’s Choir: A Night at the Opera, May 11, 7 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $15-20. Info: theklein.org.

Kissnation — Icons on Fire Concert Series, May 11, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$30. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

The Human Heart Tour with Lea Salonga, May 12, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Paul Anka, May 15, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Filmore, May 17, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Funky Dawgz Brass Band, May 23, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $27. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Omar Apollo, May 29, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen, May 30, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Musical Box: A Genesis Extravaganza, May 31, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $30-$58. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Principal Harpist, Emily Levin, June 2, 4 p.m., Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield. Free, but donations accepted. Info: danburymusiccentre.org/charles-ives-concert-series/.