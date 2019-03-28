Shelton Library Lines: Pysanky egg painting Saturday

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461 and follow the greeting message to direct you to the department best suited to answer your question, or to register for programs. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is accepting book donations at this time. There is a separate cart available for donation drop offs located in the foyer. There are also tax receipts available at the Children’s Department desk. For any questions ask a staff member.

Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available until the end of the school year.

In the event of bad weather or school closings/delays due to the weather, any scheduled library program(s) will be canceled that same day.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, April 2 and 9, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, April 2 and 9, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, April 3 and 10, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

First Friday Book Discussion — Friday, April 5, 1 p.m. The selection for April is And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hossieni. In this tale which revolves around extended families, Hossieni explores the many ways in which families nurture, wound, betray, honor, and sacrifice for one another, and how often we are surprised by the times that matter most. May’s title is A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Plumb Memorial Library

Life Is Art — Thursday, March 28 and April 4, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Knit! — Tuesday, April 2 and 9, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, March 29 and April 5, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners, join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of our Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Bookworms — Monday, April 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1 to 5 years old and their caregivers.

Alphabits — Thursdays, April 4, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Pysanky Egg Program — Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Join Plumb Memorial Library and learn the ancient Eastern European art of decorating Easter eggs. Participants at this hands-on workshop will create their own pysanka to take home with them. We will show you how to write your design on the egg with wax, dye it, and remove the wax to reveal the colorful finished egg. Adults only, First session will begin one hour before the library officially opens; program will be meeting in the Teen Room. Registration is required.

Olde Ripton Garden Club — Monday, April 1, 10:30 a.m. Local gardeners and plantsmen meet to share experiences, information and support. New members are welcome and $5 fee is asked to join the group.

Fun for Ages 4s & 5s — Tuesdays, April 2 and April 9, 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a New series of Story Time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesdays, April 3 and 10, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their twos and threes, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Babies & Books — Fridays, April 5 and 12, 10:30 a.m. Bouncing beautiful tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lap-sit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.