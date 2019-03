Shelton city meeting schedule

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, March 28

Special Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104

Board of Aldermen, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Tuesday, April 2

Board of Aldermen Street Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Wednesday, April 3

Board of Education, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Anti-Litter Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Thursday, April 4

Trails Committee, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Room.

Board of Aldermen Public Health & Safety Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104.

Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Third Floor Room 303.

Citizen’s Advisory Board, 7 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.