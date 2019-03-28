Shelton Senior Center: Learn to manage health conditions

Griffin Hospital will host a free six-week workshop starting April 1 at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St., to help individuals suffering from health conditions take back control of their lives.

The Live Well Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop, which will be held on Mondays April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and May 8 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, provides information and strategies to help those with conditions like pain, anxiety, diabetes, depression, heart disease, and arthritis.

Along with clinical care, participants will learn ways to cope with difficult emotions, depression, and stress/anxiety, reduce pain, improve mobility, increase energy, increase physical activity, eat healthier, use medications appropriately, and solve everyday problems and communicate effectively with family and health care providers. To register or for more information, call Esther Jones at 203-732-1523.