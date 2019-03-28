Perillo, McGorty vote against pay hikes attorneys in AG’s office

State Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty voted no on awarding assistant attorneys general pay raises on Wednesday, March 27.

The two-year pay deal for lawyers working for Attorney General’s Office will cost taxpayers $3.3 million each year. This includes stipends for department heads in the amount of $6,000 in the first year and $12,000 in the second year.

“This is business-as-usual by legislative Democrats,” said Perillo. “No one in the private sector is seeing the same kind of pay increases and guaranteed job security that these lawyers are receiving. Connecticut taxpayers should be ashamed that this union deal was passed today.”

“I thought Gov. Ned Lamont was going to usher in a new way of doing things, but instead he and his friends in the legislature are reverting back to the days of Gov. Dan Malloy,” McGorty added. “This is a prime example of our state’s spending problems.”

One hundred eighty-five assistant attorneys general plus 14 department heads will benefit from this new union deal. The current average annual salary for these employees is $120,436. Over the next two years, the average annual salary will be increased to $133,436, due to this contract.