Clouet: SHS principal placed on administrative leave

Shelton High School Dr. Beth Smith was placed on administrative leave, with pay, Thursday, March 28, according to school Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet.

Clouet told the Shelton Herald Friday that he informed Smith of the decision in his conference room at the Board of Education administrative office building the previous day. Smith was not arrested or escorted from the high school by law enforcement, according to Clouet.

“It is true that (Smith) is on paid administrative leave until further notice, but the circumstances of that decision are a personnel matter, and I cannot comment further,” said Clouet.

Clouet did say he was “concerned and extremely disappointed in the false reporting” on this matter by various media outlets.

“I made this decision to place her on paid administrative leave for her benefit and the benefit of the school district until this is resolved,” said Clouet.

Board of Education Chairman Mark Holden said Friday that Clouet informed board members midday Thursday about the move.

Assistant Principal John Skerritt is acting principal while an investigation begins into Smith, who has been principal at the high school for some 10 years.

Holden said the board has not received any details on the issues surrounding Clouet’s decision on Smith.

“There will be a thorough investigation,” said Holden, “and if the Board of Education needs to action, we will do so.”

Holden also disputed reports of Smith, a longtime member of the Shelton school system, being arrested, saying that he has heard nothing of an arrest or anyone being escorted from the high school by law enforcement.

“(Clouet) met with her yesterday (Thursday, March 28), and he was the one who made the decision that she should be placed on administrative leave, with pay,” said Holden.

In the meantime, Holden said he has “tremendous confidence in (Skerritt’s) ability to cover what needs to be covered” during this process.

