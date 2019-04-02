Illustrator featured at art league meeting

Freelance illustrator Mike Eagle will demonstrate his skills during the Shelton Art League meeting on Monday, April 15.

Eagle is the Shelton Art League, formerly Bridgeport Art League, Artist of the Month, and he will offer a presentation titled “Watercolors: Representational Transparencies” after the club’s regular meeting, which begins at noon at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St., second floor, room 2.

Eagle will demonstrate the applications and techniques he uses in this medium. A BFA cum laude graduate of The Hartford Art School of the University of Hartford, Eagle is an award-winning artist who has exhibited in many local, regional and national exhibits. His work can also be found in many regional museums.

Visit sheltonartleague.org for additional information. Guests are welcome.