What’s Ahead in Shelton

AARP meeting at Shelton Senior Center

Pat Sweeney from Derby Library will speak about Frances Osborne Kellogg, the donor of the 350-acre Osbornedale State Park in Derby and a leader in the Environmental Movement, at the AARP at the Shelton Senior Center. The meeting is Tuesday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m.

Showcase Shelton today

The Shelton public schools will be hosting a community event — Showcase Shelton: Celebrating Art, Music, Innovation & Culture in Shelton — on Thursday, April 4, at Shelton High School. From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., guests will be welcome to observe displays from schools and community organizations. At 6:30, there will be a show displaying several music, choir, drama and dance teams.

The event begins by featuring, from 5 to 6:25 p.m., displays and exhibits from the Community Art Project, Celebrate Shelton, the Shelton Intermediate School’s School of Innovation, Perry Hill School’s “Happenings at PHS!” presentation; the Shelton High School robotics team; the First Lego League teams; The Gael Magazine; the Shelton Art League; Project EXCEL; the Valley United Way; and the Giggling Pig.

There will also be the K-12 art exhibit, in 2D and 3D, as well as exhibits from the Shelton Intermediate School School of Innovation, titled “Water for South Sudan;” the public schools’ Science Fair and Invention Convention award winners; the Junior Statesmen of America; Elizabeth Shelton School’s “The World and I — A Multicultural Experience; the Youth Service Bureau’s Youth to Youth; the Shelton Senior Center; the Echo Hose Ambulance Corps; the NVL Boys and Girls Club; the public school’s Strategic Planning Humanities/Mohegan Career Project; Center Stage Theatre and its education center; Shelton public libraries; the Shelton High School Italian Club’s Carnevale Masks/Art Project; and the Michelangelo Traveling Museum Exhibit.

Pop-up performances will feature the Perry Hill School Orchestra at 5:15 p.m. in the Media Center; the Shelton Intermediate School Jazz Combo at 5:30 in the lobby; the Shelton High Cheer/Unified Cheer performance at 5:45 in the gymnasium; the Shelton High School Color Guard at 6 in the gymnasium; and the Shelton High School Winter Percussion at 6:10 in the gymnasium.

The 6:30 p.m. performances in the auditorium will feature, among others, the Shelton High School choir; the Shelton Intermediate School choir; the fourth grade choir; the Perry Hill School choir; the Science Fair/Invention Convention award winners; multicultural dances; and the Center Stage Education Center.