Shelton Library Lines: Book clubs, Tai Chi & art on tap

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461 and follow the greeting message to direct you to the department best suited to answer your question, or to register for programs. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is accepting book donations at this time. There is a separate cart available for donation drop offs located in the foyer. There are also tax receipts available at the Children’s Department desk. For any questions ask a staff member.

Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available until the end of the school year.

In the event of bad weather or school closings/delays due to the weather, any scheduled library program(s) will be canceled that same day.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, April 9 and 16, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, April 9 and 16, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, April 10 and 1, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Shelton Reading Circle — Tuesday, April 9, 6:30 p.m. This book discussion group is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at 203-925-1803.

First Friday Book Discussion — Friday, April 5, 1 p.m. The selection for April is And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hossieni. In this tale which revolves around extended families, Hossieni explores the many ways in which families nurture, wound, betray, honor, and sacrifice for one another, and how often we are surprised by the times that matter most. May’s title is A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, April 4 and April 11, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library is thrilled to offer another set of Thursday Tai Chi workshops for adults. The classes, free and open to the public, will begin and end with a series of warm-up and cool-down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Program meets in the newly renovated Meeting Room.

Life Is Art — Thursday, April 4 and 11, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Miss Ronda offers fun and different creative projects each week. Attendees learn new techniques and express their inner artist.

Knit! — Tuesday, April 9 and 16, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, April 5 and 12, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners: in the Conversation Café, there are coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Bookworms — Monday, April 8 and 15, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maura for a themed drop-in story and craft time for kids 1 to 5 years old and their caregivers.

Alphabits — Thursdays, April 4 and 11, 10:30 a.m., A drop-in story time geared toward kids up to 5 years old and their caregivers. Miss Maura offers a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Fun for Ages 4s & 5s — Tuesdays, April 9 and 16, 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a New series of story time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesdays, April 10 and 17, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their twos and threes, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

Babies & Books — Fridays, April 5 and 12, 10:30 a.m. Bouncing beautiful tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lap-sit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required; sign up once to register for all sessions.

MS Support Group — Monday, April 8, 2 p.m. Regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information. New members are welcome. Group meets in ground floor handicapped-accessible meeting room off parking lot.

Repeat Reads — Monday, April 8, 6 p.m. Adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Attendees cam come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s happy hour. This month’s selection is the classic novel, The Alchemist, by Paulo Coehlo. Book club will be meeting in the Connecticut Room.

SWCAPA — Monday, April 8, 7 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support; new members welcome.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) — Friday, April 12, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. Note: W.I.C. will be meeting in the newly renovated Meeting Room located on the ground floor.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.