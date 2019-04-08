Shelton Fire Log: March 25-April 1

The Shelton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the following incidents between March 25 and April 1, as submitted by the fire marshal’s office:

Monday, March 25

At 9:02 a.m., the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Housatonic River in Derby to assist the Derby Fire Department at a hazardous materials spill. A marine unit responded.

At 12:37 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 404 Canoe Brook for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. An engine responded.

Tuesday, March 26

At 7:46 am the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Bright View Assisted Living Complex, 30 Beards Saw Mill Road, for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 6:43 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 17 Spruce Drive to assist EMS with a patient. An engine responded.

Wednesday, March 27

At 3:53 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 56 Wakelee Ave. for an odor of gasoline in the building. Firefighters could not find the source of the odor, which had dissipated. An engine responded.

At 2:40 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Wicke Health Care Center, 584 Long Hill Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 4:59 p.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 179 Waverly Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Thursday, March 28

At 11:05 a.m, the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #8 Haverhill Road for a brush fire. An engine and a brush truck responded.

Friday, March 29

At 9:27 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 91 Mohegan Road for an electrical issue. There was no fire. A buzzing timer on a stove caused the call. Two engines responded.

At 9:53 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 1000 Bridgeport Ave. for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

At 11:46 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose H&L Co. #1 responded to 71 Heatheridge Condos for a smoke investigation. Smoke from cooking caused the incident. An engine and the tower truck responded.

At 12:30 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 200 Howe Avenue for an odor of natural gas in the building. Firefighters and gas company rep found a valve leaking on a kitchen stove. An engine and a tower truck responded.

Saturday, March 30

At 1:50 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Bridgeport Avenue at Constitution Boulevard South for a motor vehicle accident. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

Sunday, March 31

At 8:29 a.m., the Huntington Co. #3 responded to 17 Spruce Drive to assist EMS with a patient. A rescue truck responded.

At 6:33 p.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 171 Division Avenue for smoke in the building. Firefighters found a fire had occurred on a stove that caused the smoke. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

Monday, April 1

At 5:23 a.m., the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Wiffle Ball Co., 175 Bridgeport Avenue, for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.