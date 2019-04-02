Shelton PD searching for missing 13-year old

Shelton Police are attempting to locate 13-year-old Gabriella Maggi who was last seen in the White Hills area at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

Shelton Police first issued this report on its Facebook page.

Rita Maggi posted on Facebook that her daughter, Gabriella, was missing.

“If you see her or know anything at all no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please contact the Shelton Police Dept.

“Gabbi is 13 and 5’3”, medium brown hair shoulder length, and blue eyes. last seen wearing an oversized grey hoodie with “I ❤️London”— black Bear Paw boots,” Maggi wrote.

Police are asking anyone who has seen or may have information regarding Gabriella’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or the Shelton Police Department immediately at 203-924-1544.