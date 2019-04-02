Boys lacrosse: Shelton takes control of opener early

The final score pretty much sums things up, yet it doesn’t tell the whole story.

Shelton High triumphed 12-1 over visiting Lewis Mills from Burlington in the season opener on a chilly Monday night.

The Gael had a potent offense and solid defense, as evidenced by the outcome. But most of the damage came in the first half when Shelton built a 10-1 cushion.

“It was a good team win. Everybody got some runs at it,” said Shelton coach Matt Read, who saw his top attackers seize control before several younger/reserve team members got playing time.

It all started with the faceoff efforts of Tyler Pjatak, who won more than 85 percent of the draws he took, establishing continuous possession for the Gaels.

Jake Oddo contributed good vision on the field and solid two-way play.

“They both had great nights tonight,” Read said.

As did top scorers Casey Brennan and Nick Pagluiso, both of whom netted hat-tricks to go along with an assist each.

Nick Pavone had a trio of assists.

Pjatak, Oddo, Jared Sedlock, Jake Falanga, Jack Carr and Connor Greene also scored.

Brennan, Pjatak, Sedlock and Pagluiso all had assists.

“We had lots of different scorers and we had good defense tonight,” said Read. “Will Zaccagnini, Carr, Connor McGuire, Joseph Agreda and Clayton O’Brien all played well in the back.”

Carr and Ben Peters collected five and four ground balls, respectively. Pavone and Greene each had three ground ball scoops.

Goaltender Daschel Kline was strong when called upon, making four saves and helping move the ball seamlessly from the defensive end and up the field.

Players who had a chance to shine for a bulk of time in the second half included Chase Feda, Alex Jones and Joey Thompson.

“It was a good start to the season – a good game all around,” Read said.

Shelton will visit Fairfield Prep at Raffery Stadium on Friday at 5.