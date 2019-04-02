Wrestling alum present jackets to captains April 2, 2019 by Shelton Herald Shelton High’s former captains of the wrestling team presented letter jackets to 2019-20 captains at the team’s banquet. Pictured are Sean Rago, Mike Monaco, Colin Mengold, Garrett Ziperstein, Chris Cavagnuolo and Ray Weiner. Related posts: Wrestling: Shelton captures Shoreline Scuffle Ray Weiner advances to State Open semifinals Wrestling: Shelton places four at Warde Invitational Wrestling: Shelton places three at Law Invitational