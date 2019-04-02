Valley Shakespeare Festival presents Two Gentlemen of Verona

Valley Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare in the Bar series returns with the Bard’s comedy, Two Gentlemen of Verona Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 and 25, at 7 p.m., at Tavern 1757, 318 Roosevelt Drive, Seymour.

Bar menu and beverages will be available for purchase.

Event admission is $25 for table seats and $15 for single seats; tickets are available for purchase at vsfestival.org or by calling 203-513-9446.

Valley Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit professional theater company dedicated to bringing free and low-cost theater to the communities of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

