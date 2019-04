The city has announced that Beard Sawmill Road at Bridgeport Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, April 8.

The closure will run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for three weeks. Emergency traffic will be able to pass at all times. Detour signs will be posted. Detour traveling will be to Old Stratford Road to Farmill Crossing to Beard Sawmill Road.