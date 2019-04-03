Shelton woman arrested for leaving children home alone

A Shelton woman has been arrested after allegedly leaving her three children — all under the age of 6 — home alone, one of which was a 5-month-old child who later died at the hospital.

Jessyka Oliveira, 30, has been charged Tuesday, April 2, with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count of interfering with a police officer in connection with the alleged incident that occurred in December 2018.

No other charges are expected in this case, according to local law enforcement.

“EMS and Shelton police were dispatched to a residence in the downtown area of Shelton for a medical call,” said Shelton Police Detective Christopher Nugent. “Medical attention was administered to a 5-month baby, who was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Nugent said that Shelton police conducted an investigation into the incident and determined that, approximately two hours prior to the medical call, Oliveira left three children unattended at the residence for a short period of time. The children were all younger than the age of 6.

“Detectives also determined that Oliveira was not truthful during her initial interviews,” said Nugent.

Oliveira was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on April 3.