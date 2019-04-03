Boys tennis: Shelton Gaels defeat Notre Dame-West Haven

Shelton High defeated Notre Dame-West Haven, 5-2, on Wednesday.

Coach Bob Ayer’s Gaels are now 1-1 on the season.

Singles: Oliver Shannon (ND) def. Christian Ripke 3-6, 7-5, 6-2; Adam Rossetti (S) def. Matt Wickliffe 6-4, 6-4; Josh Hunter (S) def. Brendan Canning 6-1, 6-7, 1-0 (10-5); Hritish Bhargava (S) def. Ethan Wicko 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Suhaas Nadella/ Archit Bhargava (S) def. Hunter Stenquest/Pranav Kuraganti 1-6, 6-2, 6-4; Spencer Hatfield/Owen Corbett (S) def. Jack Jannito/Justin Pollio 6-2, 6-2; Sai Vipparla/Eric Hardy (ND) def. Carson Rhodes/Jeff Lim 6-4, 6-1.