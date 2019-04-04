Echo Hose Hook & Ladder hosting animal shelter supply drive

Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Auxiliary will be hosting its first annual “Animal Shelter Supply Drive” to help the animals at the Shelton Animal Shelter.

This drive — set for Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its 379 Coram Avenue headquarters — is for collecting “all types of items to take the burden off of the shelter who are always needing donations for these sweet animals,” according to the auxiliary’s Facebook post.

Children are also welcome to come by and see the firehouse and the fire trucks.

Items sought are clean blankets, towels and bedding; cat litter; stuffed animals; cat and dog treats; laundry soap; leashes and collars; cat and dog toys; cat trees; cat and dog beds; newspapers to line cages; canned and dry food for cats and dogs; and feeding bowls.

For more information, contact Kristen Ostrowski at EHFDAuxiliary@gmail.com. For more information on adopting, contact the Shelton Animal Shelton at (203) 924-2501 or visit them at 11 Brewster Lane, Shelton, CT 06484. The shelter hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other times are by appointments only.

