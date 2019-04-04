City to sue Shelton BOE over ‘deficit spending’

It is City of Shelton versus Shelton Board of Education, Round 2.

After more than an hour of executive session Thursday, the Board of Aldermen voted 5-4 to file legal action against school Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet and the Board of Education in response to the recently released audit report, which reported that the school board overspent its budget allotment by some $3.1 million over a two-year period.

The motion stated that the “City of Shelton take appropriate legal action against the Shelton superintendent of schools and those responsible on the Board of Education and/or within the Shelton school district for deficit spending by the Shelton school district in violation of city charter as noted by the city of Shelton auditor for the fiscal years 2016-2017 and 2017-18.”

In a roll call vote, the Aldermen deadlocked at 4-4, with the chair breaking the tie with a vote in favor of the legal action. Town Attorney Fran Teodosio told the Shelton Herald after the vote that the legal action will be formally filed with the court within a week. This is the second suit the city has filed against the Board of Education in the past year, with the last being over the school bus transportation.

“This is the only option available to us,” said Mayor Mark Lauretti after the meeting, “and we’ll have an independent party make a decision. As I have said before, this type of situation has never happened here before, and I think people must be held accountable.”

“Is this leadership by lawsuit?” asked Clouet after learning about the Aldermen’s vote. “Tonight there was a great event that brought community members together at (Shelton High School) to celebrate youth. At City Hall, more division.”

“This is going to be a huge waste of taxpayer dollars,” added Board of Education Chairman Mark Holden after learning of the decision.

When asked how the Board of Education would be called upon to reimburse the city, Lauretti said he was not sure, “but everything is on the table.

“Negotiation can be ongoing, but if you don’t a viable option to get someone to the table, where do you go?” asked Lauretti. “This (legal action) seems to be the only real option to get them to the table. They just seem to still be in denial.”

The suit stems from the report filed by CPA David Cappilletti of Clermont and Associates, LLP, the city’s independent auditor. The audit uncovered a $3,170,300 accumulated loss in five special-revenue accounts maintained by the Board of Education and school district. The biggest shortfall is for $2,776,708 in the state excess cost-grant program, a fund used primarily to subsidize high-cost special education programs. Much of its revenue gets reimbursed by the state, hence the name of the fund.

“All of a sudden a fund is down $2.7 million?” asked Lauretti the night the audit report was discussed with the Aldermen in February. “That’s concerning to me . I don’t recall this ever happening in my many years as mayor.”

Cappilletti did not suggest there was any wrongdoing on the part of the Board of Education or school district staff. Instead, the problem came about because of misunderstandings of the budgeting requirements, he said, and a lack of communication between the school district and City Hall.

For his part, Clouet has stated that the school district sends a detailed letter to City Hall each year outlining any excess expenses.

“Neither the city nor its auditor — the same auditing firm that reviewed the Board of Education’s compliance with state of Connecticut excess-cost grant procedures in prior fiscal years, ever contested this process,” said Clouet in a prepared statement, “or the district’s legal right to the excess-cost funds.”

Clouet also said there are “serious errors” in the audit report. He said the error stems from how the district uses and accounts for state-issued excess-cost funds that help school districts deal with unanticipated special ed costs. Such students, he said, typically “need complex services offered in out-of-district settings.”

After several unsuccessful attempts to get the auditor to alter his findings, the Board of Education filed an ethics complaint against David Cappilletti and Clermont and Associates, LLC, with the state Board of Accountancy. No ruling has been made on that complaint as of yet.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com