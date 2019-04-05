Srivastava joins Griffin Faculty Physicians

Dr. Swati Srivastava recently joined Griffin Faculty Physicians’ team of primary care physicians.

Dr. Swati Srivastava has joined Griffin Faculty Physicians at White Hills primary care office in Shelton.

Srivastava comes to Griffin after serving as physician specializing in adult and geriatric medicine at Allegheny Health Network and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania. She joins Dr. John Farens at Griffin Faculty Physicians at White Hills, 224 Leavenworth Road, Shelton.

Srivastava completed her undergraduate medical education at Yerevan State Medical University in Armenia and her graduate medical education and residency at The WPHAGH Forbes Regional Hospital in Pennsylvania with a specialization in family medicine.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Srivastava, call 203-926-1206.

Griffin Faculty Practice provides patient-centered, personalized care with primary care locations in Ansonia, Naugatuck, Seymour, Shelton, Southbury and Oxford. In addition, the practice provides specialized care in urology, cardiology, gastroenterology, cardiothoracic surgery, breast surgery, general surgery, endocrinology, and geriatric medicine. For more information, visit www.griffinfacultyphysicians.org

