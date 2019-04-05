‘Mama’ takes Shelton’s Center Stage

Theatergoers were transported to family life in the 1940s during Center Stage Theater’s Saturday night performance of I Remember Mama. The play, written by John Van Druten, and based on Kathryn Forbes’ semi-autobiographical novel, Mama’s Bank Account, is both a dramatic and humorous account of childhood in a Norwegian family. The show marks the final directorial endeavor of CST’s founders, Gary and Francesca Scarpa. For future performances and more on the Scarpas, https://www.sheltonherald.com/136839/center-stage-i-remember-mama-closes-out-season/. — Emily Denaro/For Hearst Connecticut Media