Boys volleyball: Shelton Gaels open season with victory

Shelton High split its first two matches of the season.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels opened with a 3-0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-10) victory over Stamford High.

Matt Tokarski had 11 aces, two digs and 20 assists.

Luke Ferrigno had 3 aces, 2 digs and 4 kills.

David Niski had 2 digs and 10 kills.

Daniel Hand bested Shelton, 3-1, on Wednesday.

In the Hand match, Jordan Peck had 4 aces, 6 digs and 8 blocks.

Niski had 3 aces, 8 digs and 21 kills.

Max Klein had 13 digs and 6 kills.

Leading the Tigers (2-0) were Zach Cifarelli (25 assists), Matt McSweeney (12 kills, 6 blocks) and Jeremy Long (3 aces, 6 kills, 4 blocks).

Kolbe Cathedral visits tonight at 6.