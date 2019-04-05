Boys volleyball: Shelton Gaels open season with victory

Shelton High split its first two matches of the season. 

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels opened with a 3-0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-10) victory over Stamford High. 

Matt Tokarski had 11 aces, two digs and 20 assists. 

Luke Ferrigno had 3 aces, 2 digs and 4 kills. 

David Niski had 2 digs and 10 kills. 

Daniel Hand bested Shelton, 3-1, on Wednesday. 

In the Hand match, Jordan Peck had 4 aces, 6 digs and 8 blocks. 

Niski had 3 aces, 8 digs and 21 kills. 

Max Klein had 13 digs and 6 kills. 

Leading the Tigers (2-0) were Zach Cifarelli (25 assists), Matt McSweeney (12 kills, 6 blocks) and Jeremy Long (3 aces, 6 kills, 4 blocks). 

Kolbe Cathedral visits tonight at 6. 

