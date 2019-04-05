Sex offender gets five years for drugging, sexually assaulting Shelton 15-year-old

A sex offender accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Shelton girl was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

Miguel Feliciano, 28, had pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine to second-degree sexual assault on Dec. 23, 2018.

Under Alford, a defendant doesn’t agree with all of the prosecution’s accusations but concedes that a conviction is likely if the case went to trial.

Feliciano has been behind bars since his August 2017 arrest in the case.

According to an arrest warrant, Feliciano gave the girl Xanax and sexually assaulted her several times in a New Street home over the course of a weekend that May.

In court Thursday, Feliciano’s lawyer, Peter Tsimbidaros, said Feliciano didn’t know the girl was a minor.

“My client was not aware that she was under the legal age,” Tsimbidaros said.

According to the warrant, the victim told police Feliciano thought she was 16, but that she wanted him to go to jail.

The warrant quoted the girl as saying “I mean, it wasn’t OK, but it was, I OK’ed it. It wasn’t OK with the law, but it was OK with me. But he wanted to and was telling me don’t tell anyone.”

During the investigation, police said they discovered Feliciano is a registered sex offender who had failed to verify his address with the state, as required by law.

According to the state’s sex offender registry, Feliciano had a previous address in Ansonia.

He was convicted in 2007 of having illegal sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl and was sentenced to serve three years behind bars.

Judge Peter Brown said Thursday in court that the plea deal was appropriate given the allegations and Feliciano’s record.

He then sentenced Feliciano to a 12-year prison sentence to be suspended after five years, followed by 10 years of probation.

The judge ordered Feliciano to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and initiate no contact with minors while on probation. He also signed a protective order barring Feliciano from contacting the victim for the next 50 years.

