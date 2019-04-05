Boys basketball: Holy Trinity captures New England CYO title

Holy Trinity sixth grade junior varsity team members (front row) are: Michael Spadaccino and Connor Fahey; (second row) Colin Scali, Joey Bouchard, Adam Chaves, Jeremy Benton, Jackson Aube and Thomas Perrotta. Coaches were Mike Spadaccino, John Fahey and Daryl Bouchard.

The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy JV sixth grade boys’ basketball team from Shelton finished its 2018-19 campaign by winning the 2019 New England CYO Tournament in the JV division.

The team fought off an impressive slate of teams in single elimination format  St. John Evangelist from Fall River, Massachusetts, St. Christopher from Manchester, NH (state champs) — and in the championship game beat previously undefeated St. Peter and Paul from Waterbury.

Other teams in the division were from BostonProvidence, Worcester (Mass.), Manchester (N.H.) and Norwich. 

Holy Trinity was representing the Diocese of Bridgeportwhere they were backtoback champions of the JV Division. Last year they lost in the semifinal game of the same tournament. 

This season, Holy Trinity also won the Tyler Ugolyn Memorial Tournament at Our Lady of Fatima in Wilton and the St. Mary Tournament in Milford. 

