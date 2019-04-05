Holy Trinity Catholic Academy of Shelton captures league title  

The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy girls JV team with the St. Ann’s League Trophy. Pictured are, left to right, sixth graders Angelina McKenna, Brianna Chiaro, Ella Dunford and Madisen Lionetti; fifth grader Isabella “Bella” DeJesus; and sixth graders Grace Penn, Ava MacDaniel, Sara Parker and Isabella “Gigi” Gracia.

The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy (HTCA) girls junior varsity basketball team won the St. Ann’s Basketball League this past weekend (https://stannblackrock.com/67).  

The primarily sixth grade HTCA team dominated the season and finished with a final record of 16-0 (12-0 regular season and 4-0 in the playoffs), averaging 27 points per game along the way.

Offensively, the girls were a dual threat with a fast transition and strong three-point shooting accuracy. Defensively, the team stifled opponents with an aggressive man-to-man set up that held opponents to 13 points per game. 

