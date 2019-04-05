Holy Trinity Catholic Academy of Shelton captures league title  

The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy (HTCA) girls junior varsity basketball team won the St. Ann’s Basketball League this past weekend (https://stannblackrock.com/67).

The primarily sixth grade HTCA team dominated the season and finished with a final record of 16-0 (12-0 regular season and 4-0 in the playoffs), averaging 27 points per game along the way.

Offensively, the girls were a dual threat with a fast transition and strong three-point shooting accuracy. Defensively, the team stifled opponents with an aggressive man-to-man set up that held opponents to 13 points per game.