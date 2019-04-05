Sixth graders win Bridgeport Diocesan JV crown April 5, 2019 by Shelton Herald The Holy Trinity Catholic Academy Boys (HTCA) sixth grade JV basketball team recently won the Bridgeport Diocesan JV Championship for a second consecutive season. This season, the team also won the Tyler Ugolyn Memorial Tournament at Our Lady of Fatima in Wilton and the St. Mary Tournament in Milford. The team will be heading back to the New England CYO Championships at the end of March in Manchester, N.H. Related posts: Boys basketball: Trinity Catholic Academy captures Diocesan title Boys basketball: Holy Trinity captures New England CYO title Holy Trinity Catholic Academy of Shelton captures league title