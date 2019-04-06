Boys volleyball: Shelton Gaels sweep Kolbe Cathedral

Shelton’s Matt Tokarski had 28 assists when the Gaels swept Kolbe Cathedral, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-13 on Friday night. 

David Niski led the attack for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels (2-1), with 16 kills, to go with seven aces and five digs. 

Jordan Peck had eight kills, four digs and a pair of aces. 

Skyler Kim had 12 digs and five aces. 

Tokarski had three digs and blocked three shots. 

Leading the way for Kolbe (2-2) were Danny Ramirez (8 digs, 3 kills, 5 aces), Jonathan Durant (3 digs, 5 kills) and Phat Tran (6 assists). 

